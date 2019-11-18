Fast News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US backs Israel's right to build Jewish settlements on the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade position that they were "inconsistent with international law."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Monday, November 18, 2019. (AP)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that the US is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the latest in a series of Trump administration moves that weaken Palestinian claims to statehood.

Pompeo repudiated a 1978 State Department legal opinion that held that civilian settlements in the occupied territories are “inconsistent with international law.” The move angered Palestinians and immediately put the US at odds with other nations working to end the conflict.

The Trump administration views the opinion, the basis for long-standing US opposition to expanding the settlements, as a distraction and believes any legal questions about the issue should be addressed by Israeli courts, Pompeo said.

“Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law has not advanced the cause of peace,” Pompeo said. “The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict, and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace.”

Hansell Memorandum

The 1978 legal opinion on settlements is known as the Hansell Memorandum. It had been the basis for more than 40 years of carefully worded US opposition to settlement construction that had varied in its tone and strength depending on the president’s position.

The international community overwhelmingly considers the settlements illegal. This is based in part on the Fourth Geneva Convention, which bars an occupying power from transferring parts of its own civilian population to occupied territory.

In the final days of the Obama administration, the US allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution declaring the settlements a “flagrant violation” of international law.

Pompeo said that the US would not take a position on the legality of specific settlements, that the new policy would not extend beyond the West Bank and that it would not create a precedent for other territorial disputes, he said.

He also said the decision did not mean the administration was prejudging the status of the West Bank in any eventual Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement.

The shift is a victory for Netanyahu, a longtime booster of the settlements, and who is struggling to remain in power after two inconclusive Israeli elections this year.

It may be taken by Netanyahu and the settlement movement as a green light for additional construction, or even annexation, of lands, claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.

World reacts to US decision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement saying the policy shift "rights a historical wrong" concerning settlements and called on other countries to take a similar stance.

"This policy reflects a historical truth — that the Jewish people are not foreign colonialists in Judea and Samaria," it said, using the Israeli terms for the West Bank.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rdeneh, condemned Pompeo’s announcement and said settlements are illegal under International law.

“The US administration has lost its credibility to play any future role in the peace process,” he said.

Washington is "not qualified or authorised to cancel the resolutions of international law, and has no right to grant legality to any Israeli settlement," Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinah said in a statement.

"Another blow to international law, justice & peace," Hanan Ashrawi, a veteran Palestinian negotiator and member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee said on Twitter.

Pompeo dismissed suggestions that the decision would further isolate the US or Israel in the international community, though Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on Twitter that the settlements hurt peace prospects.

“We warn of the seriousness of the change in the US position towards the settlements and its repercussions on all efforts to achieve peace," he said.

Settlements in occupied #Palestine are a blatant violation of Int’l law & UNSCRs. They are an illegal action that’ll kill 2-state solution. Jordan’s position in condemning them is unwavering. We warn against dangerous consequences of US change of position on settlements on MEPP — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) November 18, 2019

The European Union said that it continued to believe that Israeli settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territory was illegal under international law and eroded prospects for lasting peace.

"The EU calls on Israel to end all settlement activity, inline with its obligations as an occupying power," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Travel warning

Shortly after Pompeo's announcement, the US Embassy in Jerusalem issued an advisory warning for Americans planning to travel in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza, saying, "Individuals and groups opposed to [Pompeo’s] announcement may target US government facilities, US private interests, and US citizens."

It called on them “to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness in light of the current environment."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies