Fast News

The coronavirus disease has infected at least 2.2 million people and killed more than 150,000 globally. Here are the updates for April 18:

A sign reading 'Staying home saves lives' is seen during the coronavirus pandemic on April 17, 2020 in New York City (AFP)

US surpasses 700,000 coronavirus cases

The United States passed 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

With the highest number of cases and deaths of any country in the world, the US had recorded 700,282 cases and 36,773 deaths as of 0030 GMT, according to the Baltimore-based university.

That marked an increase of 3,856 deaths in the past 24 hours, but that figure likely includes "probable" virus-linked deaths, which had not previously been counted.

This week, New York City said it would add 3,778 "probable" virus deaths to its official count.

Mexico registers 578 new cases of coronavirus

Mexican health officials reported 578 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 60 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 6,875 cases and 546 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the country might have nearly 56,000 people infected.

First coronavirus death in northern Syria - UN

A man in his fifties has become the first person to die from the coronavirus outbreak in the northeastern part of war-torn Syria, UN officials said.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said it received notice on Thursday of the death from WHO, which was not immediately available for comment.

The dead man was said to be 53 years old.

Chile preparing 'progressive' reopening of economy

Chile President Sebastian Pinera said his government is preparing a "progressive" restart of economic activity in the country that has been in lockdown for 45 days over the pandemic.

The South American country has recorded more than 9,200 coronavirus cases and 116 deaths.

Amid a general lockdown, curfew and school closures, Chile also ordered the mandatory wearing of masks on public transportation, in elevators and at gatherings of more than 10 people.

Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus

The Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, died on Friday after contracting Covid-19, two presidency spokesmen said on Twitter.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying health problems including diabetes, was the top official aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the most powerful men in the country.

Kyari's was the highest profile death due to the disease in the West African country, which has 493 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies