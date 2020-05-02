Fast News

Venezuela's prisons minister said that the incident resulted from an escape attempt and that the Los Llanos prison director had been shot and wounded.

Healthcare workers and members of the Bolivarian national police watch as an ambulance arrives with prisoners outside a hospital after a riot erupted inside a prison in Guanare, Venezuela on May 1, 2020 (Reuters)

A prison riot in the western Venezuelan state of Portuguesa has left at least 46 people dead and 60 injured, according to a rights group and an opposition lawmaker.

Beatriz Giron, director of the Venezuelan Observatory of Prisons which advocates for inmates' rights, said 46 bodies had been identified after the incident on Friday at the Los Llanos penitentiary. The South American country's prisons are infamous for extreme levels of violence and poor conditions.

The country's prisons minister, Iris Varela, told local newspaper Ultimas Noticias on Friday that the incident resulted from an escape attempt and that the prison director had been shot and wounded.



She did not give a death toll, and Venezuela's information ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

A prisoners rights group said the Los Llanos Penitentiary was massively overcrowded.

It was built to house 750 inmates but currently holds 2,500, said Carolina Giron of the Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP).

"The prisoners are upset that they are not allowed visits and they do not have water or food," because of coronavirus quarantine measures in force since March 16, Giron told AFP.

"The vast majority of the prisoners are malnourished and have tuberculosis," she said.

OVP documented 97 deaths in Venezuelan prisons in 2019, 70 percent of which were due to health reasons.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies