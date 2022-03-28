Fast News

Group that hands out Oscars condemns actor Will Smith's slap of presenter Chris Rock at Academy Awards ceremony, saying it has started a formal review of the incident that cast a shadow over the film honours.

The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has launched a "formal review" of the shocking moment when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the Academy said in a statement to the AFP news agency on Monday.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

Smith –– who went on to win the best actor award –– marched onto the stage during a show broadcast live around the world and hit Rock over a joke about the star's wife, in an incident that overshadowed the glitzy ceremony.

Celebrities from Tinseltown and beyond reacted with shock and stunned amazement to Smith's outburst, with some defending him and others condemning his "toxic masculinity."

'He could have killed him'

The 94th Academy Awards was in its final hour when actor and comedian Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in "G.I. Jane 2" –– apparently poking fun at her shaved head.

Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, didn't laugh, and her 53-year-old husband stormed onstage, smacking Rock with an open hand before returning to his seat.

Smith tearfully apologised to his fellow nominees and the Academy –– but not Rock –– a few minutes later as he accepted the Oscar for best actor for "King Richard."

"Love will make you do crazy things," he said.

The stunned expressions of celebrities in the room –– such as Lupita Nyong'o, who was sitting nearby –– became instant meme fodder, while outside the auditorium stars immediately weighed in to condemn Smith.

"He could have killed him. That's pure out-of-control rage and violence," filmmaker Judd Apatow said in a tweet he later deleted.

"Spinal Tap" director Rob Reiner dismissed Smith's apology, calling for the star to show remorse to Rock personally and adding that the "Fresh Prince" star was "lucky Chris is not filing assault charges."

"Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault... not so much," "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill chipped in.

The comedy world was quick to rally to Rock's side, complaining that Smith's outburst could spark copycat behaviour, endangering other stand-ups.

Emmy Award-winning Rosie O'Donnell called out a "sad display of toxic masculinity from a narcissistic madman," while Kathy Griffin added: "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

Booker prize-winning author Bernadine Evaristo suggested that Smith had not just wrecked what should have been his greatest triumph, but had also sullied his legacy.

"Only the fifth black man in nearly 100 years to win an Oscar for the male lead, and the first in 16 years, resort to violence instead of utilising the power of words to slay Chris Rock. Then he claims God and Love made him do it," she said.

In Smith's defence

Some celebrities came to Smith's defense, with singer Nicki Minaj saying that as her husband, Smith was privy to the pain Pinkett Smith endures.

"You just got to witness in real-time what happens in a man's soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a 'little joke' at her expense," she tweeted.

"This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y'all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain."

Some social media users called for Smith to be stripped of his Oscar, but Academy governor and Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg said that would not happen.

"We're not going to take that Oscar from him," she said on the daytime TV show "The View."

"There will be consequences I'm sure, but I don't think that's what they're going to do, particularly because Chris [Rock] said, 'Listen, I'm not pressing any charges.'"

