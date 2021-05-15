Fast News

Julien's Auctions holds three-day sale of Janet Jackson's stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer.

Janet Jackson worn outfits on display at the Press Preview for Julien's Auctions: Iconic Treasures From The Iconic Career And Life Of Janet Jackson at Julien's Auctions on May 10, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)

The military style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour has sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate.

The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer. The tour was her first as a headline solo artist.

Juliens Auctions said the jacket had been expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000. The buyer was not disclosed.

A prototype of the same jacket went for $21,875.

SOLD for $81,250! Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation tour and awards show performance worn ensemble. Sold in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction taking place in Beverly Hills and at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/OQ92t4fRpK — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 14, 2021

The five-time Grammy winner, who turns 55 on Sunday, is selling more than 1,000 of the costumes she wore on stage, on tour, on red carpets and in music videos.

A single hoop earring with a key that she wore on tour in 1990 and at multiple other appearances was bought on Friday for $43,750.

The singer's most famous outfit - the black leather bustier that was ripped, briefly exposing her breast at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show - is not included in the auction.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Christian child sponsorship group Compassion International.

Jackson will also give 100 percent of sales of a limited edition three volume set of auction catalogs, offered at $800, to the nonprofit.

The sale concludes on Sunday.

SOLD for $43,750! Janet Jackson's iconic key earring! Sold in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction taking place in Beverly Hills and at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/OXqUgAlUhQ — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 14, 2021

Source: Reuters