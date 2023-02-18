Fast News

The movie was directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman. (Reuters)

Late in the evening of February 24, 2022, just some 15 hours after Russia launched its attack on his country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy found time to receive American actor Sean Penn.

Sitting in a bare, apparently windowless room, Zelenskyy speculated on Vladimir Putin's motives for the attack.

"He wants us to be dead," Zelenskyy said of the Russian president in the central scene in "Superpower", a film-length profile of the Ukrainian leader that premiered on Friday at the Berlin Film Festival. "He hates Ukraine. He hates us."

Directed by Penn and Aaron Kaufman, the movie opens in the months before the attack, with Penn intrigued by a fellow actor's transition from the film set to the presidential office. The attack dramatically raises the stakes, turning Penn into a passionate advocate for Ukraine's cause.

In fighting against the Russian attack, Ukraine is "fighting a fight on all of our behalf," Penn told the audience at the premiere.

Information war

Produced by Vice and shot in the close-in, handheld, web documentary style popularised by the media organisation, the film charts a chain-smoking, vodka-tonic-sinking Penn's efforts to understand Ukraine, its president, and its fight.

Penn and Kaufman advocate in the film for the United States to arm Ukraine, and in doing so make it clear that Zelenskyy's decision to receive them on the first day was a deft move in Ukraine's information war.

"If we don't win today, then Americans will be fighting wars in some years' time," Zelenskyy tells Penn in a later interview, warning that a Ukrainian loss would have consequences further afield.

Nearly one year into the attack, Putin's troops are still in Ukraine, intensifying assaults in the east in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" that has killed thousands and led millions to flee.

The camera brings the viewer uncomfortably close to the death and gore left by retreating Russian soldiers and is honest about the limits of what a Hollywood film star will go through.

"Can I be blunt?" one minder is heard saying. "You're Sean Penn. Nobody is going to be responsible for you dying on the front line."

