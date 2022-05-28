Fast News

The 75th edition of the festival saw South Korea's Song Kang Ho named best actor, and Iran's Zar Amir Ebrahimi best actress, while Swedish-Egyptian Tarik Saleh won best screenplay.

48-year-old Ostlund had also taken a scalpel to modern bourgeois niceties with his Palme d'Or-winning art world send-up "The Square" in 2017. (Reuters)

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has captured the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or top prize for the second time in five years with "Triangle of Sadness", a biting, viciously funny social satire.

The Cannes Film Festival kicked into full swing for its 75th anniversary edition on Saturday, returning to its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions.

Using Ostlund's now cult cringe-inducing style, "Triangle of Sadness" places models and the ultra-rich on a cruise ship, only to find their status suddenly undermined by unexpected events.

"We had one goal to really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content," he said as he accepted the statuette at a gala ceremony on the French Riviera.

"To entertain them, ask themselves questions, to go out after the screening and have something to talk about."

"Close" by Lukas Dhont and "Starts at Noon" by Claire Denis were the co-winners of the Grand Prix award.

READ MORE: Cannes film-makers urge France to confront its colonial past

La Palme d’or est attribuée à TRIANGLE OF SADNESS (SANS FILTRE) réalisé par Ruben ÖSTLUND #Cannes2022 #Palmares #Awards #PalmedOr #TRIANGLEOFSADNESS

-

The Palme d’or winner is Ruben ÖSTLUND for TRIANGLE OF SADNESS ! pic.twitter.com/sNH8qUACim — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 28, 2022

Korean star Song Kang Ho was named best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “Broker,” about Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby.

“I’d like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema,” said Song, who also starred in Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or winning film “Parasite” in Cannes three years ago.

Best actress went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” a true-crime thriller that wasn’t permitted to shoot in Iran and instead was made in Jordan.

Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh took best screenplay at Cannes for “Boy From Heaven,” a thriller set in Cairo’s Al Azhar Mosque.

This year's award for best first film, the Camera d'Or, went to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for “War Pony,” a drama about the Pine Ridge Reservation made in collaboration with Oglala Lakota and Sicangu Lakota citizens.

Last year, the French body horror thriller “Titane” took the top prize, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme.

In 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.

READ MORE: Ducournau's thriller ‘Titane’ wins Palme d’Or at Cannes

Source: TRTWorld and agencies