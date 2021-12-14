Fast News

The express, one of Turkiye’s oldest rail lines between capital Ankara and northeastern province Kars, resumes services as of December 15.

Kars, the last stop, is a prevailing centre of winter tourism in Turkiye. (AA)

Turkiye's Touristic Eastern Express train line will resume after being suspended due to coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The express, which will start again on Wednesday, offers passengers an unforgettable 25-hour journey with picturesque views all along the route.

It was put into service by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) in 2019 in order to meet the increasing demand for the trip, as well as contributing to domestic tourism in the country.

The eastbound train runs 1,310 kilometres (814 miles) between the capital Ankara and Kars, passing by provinces like Kirikkale, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum.

Kars Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Hayrettin Cetin said interest in the train journey has exceeded expectations.

"Passengers are having difficulty in finding tickets right now," he added.

Tourism in Kars

When the train arrives at its last stop, Kars, passengers will have the opportunity to see historic places such as the Kars Castle and the Military History Museum of the Caucasus Front.

Another prevailing landmark is the ancient city of Ani, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016.

Visitors can also enjoy walking or sleighing over the frozen Lake Cildir, the second-largest lake in eastern Anatolia, located between Ardahan and Kars provinces.

When its thickness reaches a certain level, it also attracts fishing enthusiasts who get a chance to indulge in ice fishing like Eskimos.

Tourists can also enjoy skiing at the Cebiltepe ski centre in the Sarikamis district of Kars, or the Yalnizcam ski centre in Ardahan.

Source: AA