Over the past week, Elon Musk, tech-billionaire and former head of the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has launched a broadside against the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Using his platform on X, Musk called the bill fiscally reckless which would add $3.3 trillion to the national debt. America’s total debt already exceeds $36 trillion.

As the bill made its way through Congress, Musk escalated his opposition, vowing to bankroll primary challengers against nearly every Republican who backed it.

He said that if the bill passes, Republicans are no different from Democrats, whom conservatives routinely accuse of reckless spending. The legislation, backed by Donald Trump, includes sweeping tax cuts and deep reductions to healthcare and food assistance.

On Monday, Musk declared on X: “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.”

He has been dropping hints about launching a new political party since early June. A recent Congressional Budget Office analysis estimates that the Senate version of the bill would add $3.3 trillion to the deficit over ten years; the House version, $2.4 trillion. Musk has criticised both.

The fight turned personal on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump attacked Musk’s business empire and foreign origins. He claimed Musk would have to “head back to South Africa” without US subsidies, and accused him of receiving “more government subsidies than any human being in history.”

With Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill now officially passed , thanks to a tie-breaking vote by JD Vance, the showdown appears to be moving into a new phase.

Will Musk form the new party? For now, he has the name: America Party.

What is America Party?

The Tesla CEO posted a poll on X asking whether it was time to form a new political party representing the “80 per cent in the middle.” The poll drew 5.6 million votes, with over 80 per cent saying yes.

While such polls aren’t representative of the broader public, Musk has repeatedly cited the result as proof of public support for a new party.

Musk believes the vast majority of Americans feel unrepresented by the two main parties. This sentiment reflects a broader trend in US politics. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 43 per cent of Americans identify as independents, more than those identifying as either Democrats or Republicans (both at 28 per cent).

Musk has since embraced the name “America Party,” approving a supporter’s suggestion and framing it as a movement that would truly represent the American public.

But Musk’s effort still confronts the structural impediments that have sunk every major third-party movement in modern American politics.

With vast financial resources, a fervent online following, and a growing disdain for both political camps, Musk clearly believes he can succeed where others have failed.

Rage, resources, and a platform

Musk is not the first to attempt a centrist insurgency against the two-party system. And Trump is no stranger to third-party threats.