Barnard College’s library was evacuated on Wednesday after a false bomb threat disrupted a pro-Palestinian sit-in.

Police warned that anyone refusing to leave would face arrest, ultimately detaining nine people, though the charges remain unclear. No explosives were found, and it remains unclear whether the students will face disciplinary action.

The demonstration is part of a broader wave of student activism that began on April 16, 2024, when Columbia students set up a “Gaza Solidarity Camp”, protesting the university’s financial ties to companies backing Israel’s illegal occupation and war on Gaza.

Columbia University has become the epicentre of this movement.

Towards the end of April 2024, students occupied Hamilton Hall, renaming it “ Hind’s Hall ” after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces, along with her relatives and the paramedics who tried to save her.

The move echoed past demonstrations against apartheid when protesters renamed the building “Mandela Hall,” honouring the South African leader or when in April 1968, Hamilton Hall was the first of five buildings to be taken over by students protesting against the Vietnam War.

Shortly after the pro-Palestinian protests, students demanding to divest from Israel, police raided the campus and arrested more than 100 students — a move that triggered global outrage over the university’s crackdown on dissent.

Over 2,300 students have been arrested in police raids on encampments across US universities, with many facing additional punitive measures such as suspensions and campus bans.

Protests against expulsions at Barnard College

Now, amid escalating repression, Columbia University-affiliated Barnard College has expelled three students over their involvement in pro-Palestinian activism.

Two were expelled in January and a third in February — marking the first official expulsions at the university over Israel’s war on Gaza. The names of the expelled students have not been publicly disclosed.

The expulsions sparked immediate backlash, with students seeing them as part of a broader effort to suppress pro-Palestinian activism on US campuses.

Students facing disciplinary action said the university’s crackdown has created a culture of fear, with many now wary of surveillance and increasingly careful to conceal their identities — even outside protests.

In a statement by Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), the students were expelled for “allegedly protesting the university’s investments in genocide and for allegedly participating in the occupation of Hind’s Hall.”

CUAD further condemned the expulsions as “a serious escalation in the crackdown against students advocating for disinvestment from the Israeli war machine.”

The expulsions followed a January 21 protest against a Barnard course, Modern History of Israel, which students accused of whitewashing Israeli crimes while disregarding Palestinian self-determination.