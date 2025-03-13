Demonstrators from a Jewish group have filled the lobby of Trump Tower to denounce the immigration arrest of a Columbia University activist who helped lead student protests on the Manhattan campus against Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

The Jewish Voice for Peace protesters, who wore red shirts reading "Jews say stop arming Israel" and carried banners reading "Opposing fascism is a Jewish tradition" and "Fight Nazis not students," chanted "Bring Mahmoud home now!".

Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent US resident who is married to an American citizen and who hasn't been charged with breaking any laws, was arrested outside his New York City apartment on Saturday and faces deportation.

President Donald Trump says Khalil's arrest was the first "of many to come" and vowed on social media to deport students who he claims engage in "pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity."