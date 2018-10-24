With the recognition by Riyadh that its operators had killed the Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate, it raises the question of how Turkey—where the crime has been committed—can put the perpetrators on trial.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated in his speech that Turkey will take every measure to investigate the murder and reveal all the facts related to the case.

"We will surely investigate this murder committed within our borders with all its dimensions and do whatever is necessary,” Erdogan said in his address to AK Party parliamentarians.

He has also demanded that Saudi officials extradite 18 officials who were arrested by the kingdom this week over their involvement in the crime.

Riyadh has also dismissed five top officials including the Saudi Kingdom’s second-highest ranked intelligence official.

Erdogan’s demand bases itself on the principle of territoriality. If the alleged perpetrators are out of the host country territories, the host country can ask extradition from states where the fugitives are located according to the rule.

In the Khashoggi case, the crime was committed by Saudi operators on Turkish soil.

“The perpetrators of the murder are clear. [They are Saudi officials.] The crime has been committed in our soil. It’s pretty normal that Turkish judiciary should be able to prosecute them,” said Nihat Bulut, a law professor at Istanbul Sehir University.

Even if the perpetrators had diplomatic immunity at the time of the killing, Riyadh could not use it as a shield for a felony like the one its officials committed against Khashoggi.

Despite the Vienna Convention of 1963, which regulates diplomatic immunity, the convention still allows states to capture, detain and arrest alleged perpetrators if they commit a felony against an individual or individuals in its territory according to Ersan Sen, a prominent Turkish law professor, who specialises in criminal law.

"Diplomatic immunity, which is a part of the Vienna Convention, will be debated," Erdogan also recalled.

Turkey shows all indications that it will pursue the case to its full extent.

"As Turkey, we will follow this matter until the very end, making sure that whatever international law and our legislation requires will get done," Erdogan said.

He also invoked international sentiment to pursue the case saying that Ankara will fulfil its mission “not just as a matter of its right to sovereignty, but also on behalf of the international community and the collective conscience of humanity."

His point appealing to the collective conscience of humanity is not a coincidental reference.

“A citizen cannot be extradited by the citizen’s state,” is one of the strongest legal principles across continents, Bulut told TRT World.