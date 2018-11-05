Sri Lanka's political stalemate, in pictures
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's political stalemate, in picturesOusted premier Ranil Wickremesinghe has refused to accept his surprise sacking by President Maithripala Sirisena, who named former strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse as the new premier.
Sri Lanka's newly-appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (L) sits next to President Maithripala Sirisena at their party members' meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (October 27, 2018) / Reuters
November 5, 2018

Sri Lanka has been gripped by political turmoil since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked his former ally Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 26 and appointed Rajapakse in his place as prime minister.

Thousands of supporters of Rajapaksa headed for the capital on Monday to rally in support of his controversial nomination as prime minister. 

Wickremesinghe has refused to vacate his official residence, insisting he is the lawful prime minister and that the president had no constitutional right to replace him.

Sirisena announced on Sunday that parliament would reconvene on November 14, a week later than he had promised, prolonging the power struggle that has crippled the country.

Critics say the suspension of Parliament was meant to give Rajapaksa time to gather enough support to survive a no-confidence vote when lawmakers reconvene November 14.

Rajapaksa is seen as a hero by many amongst Sri Lanka’s Buddhist majority for ending a 37-year-old Tamil separatist war during his tenure as president from 2005 to 2015. But Rajapaksa has been accused of human rights violations, nepotism and corruption.

Recommended

But Sri Lanka's speaker of parliament said he would not accept Rajapaksa, as the new prime minister until he proves he commands a majority in parliament.

"The majority of members are of the view that the changes ... are unconstitutional and against traditions," the speaker of parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, said in a statement.

Rival Asian giants India and China are anxiously watching the constitutional conflict between contending prime ministers in Sri Lanka to see whose interests get the upper hand in their own strategic battle.

Rajapaksa is much closer to Beijing. Billions of dollars of Chinese investment flowed into Sri Lankan infrastructure during his administration, ranging from roads and ports to land reclamation in Colombo.

The political crisis is also scaring away tourists and raising questions over foreign aid, ringing alarm bells for the economy as the currency slumps to record lows.

Amidst warnings from politicians of a "bloodbath" if the dispute escalates, tourists are cancelling hotel bookings just as Sri Lankan beaches and major sites like the Temple of the Tooth prepare for peak season.

While no official figures have been given, deluxe hotels have reported cancellations and a critical decline in new bookings in the past 10 days.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites