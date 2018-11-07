Voters often sit out the midterms, but this time, they stood up.

Time magazine called it "A High Water Mark for Midterm Turnout.' 2018 Could Be a Historic Election for Voter Participation."

According to estimates by The New York Times, approximately 114 million votes were cast in US House races in 2018. That's compared to 83 million in 2014.

Many describe this year's midterms as a surging, possibly record, turnout in the United States.

Snaking queues and long average wait times were reported as Americans voted on Tuesday for state governors, Senate seats and seats in the House of Representatives.

And on the streets, there was a palpable buzz.

"We have already seen huge turnout, people out and about knocking on doors, making sure everybody gets out there, but I think turnout will be very, very high," California's Democratic candidate Katie Porter said.

On the other side of the country, in Atlanta, Georgia, voters waited in line for nearly two hours to cast ballots, according to local media reports.