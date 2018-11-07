The US midterm elections closed with the spoils shared between both the Republicans and the Democrats. The Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, while the Republicans succeeded in holding and expanding their control of the Senate.

The hotly contested midterm elections revolved around 35 senate positions in only 33 states. Of the 26 Democrat-held Senate positions, ten were in states that voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential elections.

The results of midterms can have far-reaching consequences for the 2020 Senate races, given that electoral districts are set to be redrawn following an upcoming census.

The 2020 senate race, which coincides with the US presidential race will be pivotal in determining the country’s future.

Here’s everything you need to know about the midterm results:

1) The Democrat strategy that took back the House

The midterms featured an unprecedented number of female Democrat candidates running for seats in the House of Representatives.

The Democrat election strategy focused mostly on issues that could attract female voters.

They make up over 50 percent of the total voting population.

In a historic win, more than 100 women will serve in the House of representatives for the first time in US political history.

It's increasingly likely we see a possible female Democratic nominee contesting the presidency by the next election in 2020.

2) The midterms were about Trump

Before the midterms, Trump told voters that a vote for a Republican candidate was a vote for him, making his performance over the last two years the midterm’s top issue.

Early exit polls show that for two-thirds of voters the top concern was Trump. More said they voted to oppose Trump, rather than support him. The remainder voted on issues they felt were important to them.

True to form, the Democratic win in the House of Representatives was by voters who struggled from inflation, low wages and unemployment. They voted in opposition to Trump.

Making the midterms about himself may prove problematic for Trump within the Republican party, with his allies expected to attribute control of the Senate to him, while his critics are expected to pin the loss of their majority in the House of Representatives to him.

3) A Democrat-held Congress could mean investigations