The Dutch government said on Thursday it had offered temporary asylum to the lawyer who helped free a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan.

Asia Bibi's lawyer, Saiful Mulook, was offered the chance to stay in the Netherlands for several months, a spokesman for the Foreign Affiars ministry said.

He arrived in the country on Saturday after being forced to flee for his life.

Mulook defended Bibi, a Christian woman, in a case that led to the assassination of two Pakistani politicians.

Asia Bibi released from jail

Bibi, who was acquitted after eight years on death row for blasphemy, was released from jail, but her whereabouts on Thursday remained a closely guarded secret in the wake of demands by religious groups that she be publicly executed.

Earlier reports suggested she was flown out of the country after being released from a prison facility in Multan.

According to the country's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Bibi is still in Pakistan and in protective custody.

Following her acquittal, the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Party (TLP) forced a country-wide shut down as their supporters took to the streets for three days to protest Bibi's release.

The rallies only dispersed after Prime Minister Imran Khan's government promised a court would review a motion to challenge the acquittal and deny Bibi permission to leave Pakistan.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Islamabad.

The TLP have been demanding Bibi's death as well as the death of the three Supreme Court judges who acquitted her last week.