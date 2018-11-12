Sri Lanka's main parties on Monday challenged in the highest court the president's sacking of parliament, a move which has escalated a political crisis and deepened international alarm.

President Maithripala Sirisena late on Friday called snap elections for January 5 and dismissed parliament, two weeks after sacking the prime minister and installing the divisive Mahinda Rajapakse in his place.

Three parties, which together enjoy an absolute majority in the assembly, on Monday asked the Supreme Court to declare the president's actions as illegal.

Sacked premier Ranil Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP), the main opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the leftist JVP, or People's Liberation Front, were among 10 groups that filed the action, officials said.

"The petitions were accepted this morning and it is up to the Chief Justice to decide when it will be taken up for hearing," a court official said.

He said several civil society groups and individuals too had submitted separate petitions, all seeking a declaration against the presidential action against the legislature.

On Sunday, the speaker of parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, urged civil servants to defy Sirisena's "illegal orders".

"I have watched over the last two weeks as the executive branch has seized the rights and usurped the powers of members of parliament who were elected to represent the people," he said.

"We must all act with patriotism and independence to safeguard the future of democracy in our country."

TRT World spoke to journalist Royden D'Souza about Sirisena's decision.