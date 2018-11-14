What is hate, and what is a hate crime?

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) website explains that the word “hate”, when used in legal matters, “does not mean rage or anger or general dislike” as it might suggest in informal speech.

Rather, with hate crimes also referred to as bias crimes, “hate” in this context means “bias against persons with specific characteristics that are defined by the relevant law”.

So what does that mean?

Hate crimes may target a person’s race, religion, colour, gender and more, sometimes multiple aspects at a time. Hate crimes that attack a victim on the basis of one aspect of the victim’s real or perceived characteristics are called “single-bias hate crimes”, whereas crimes that attack a victim for multiple, combined reasons are called “multiple-bias hate crimes”.

The FBI says that for the purposes of collecting statistics, it has defined hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity”.

For there to be a hate crime, in addition to bias, violence must be involved (such as assault, murder, or threats). Hate incidents, on the other hand, are incidents that involve a bias but are not violent.