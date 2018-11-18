Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that he will hold talks with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo on Tuesday in Washington to discuss the ties between the two countries "broadly".

Cavusoglu’s remarks came during his meeting with Turkish citizens at Ankara's New York consulate.

The minister arrived in New York on Saturday to attend the 8th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on partnerships for prevention and sustaining peace.

It is scheduled to be held at the UN headquarters on Monday and Tuesday.

Tensions in bilateral ties

The visit is first from Turkish side after the release of jailed pastor Andrew Brunson, which caused a tension in relations between the two NATO allies.

Cavusoglu said the tensions in relations were not only limited to Brunson issue.

"There were two subjects that tensed the relations. One of them is the US support for YPG/PKK," said the minister, adding that American cooperation with the terror group was a "grave mistake".

Turning to Manbij roadmap agreed by the two countries in northern Syria, Cavusoglu said it was not just limited to Manbij but includes the east of Euphrates River occupied by YPG/PKK terror group.