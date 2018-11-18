An acrimonious meeting of world leaders in Papua New Guinea failed to agree Sunday on a final communique, highlighting widening divisions between global powers the US and China.

The 21 nations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Port Moresby struggled to bridge differences on the role of the World Trade Organization, which governs international trade. A statement would be issued by the meeting's chair, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, instead.

"The entire world is worried" about tensions between China and the US, O'Neill told a mob of reporters that descended on him after he confirmed there was no communique from leaders.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters there were differences between several nations including China and the US Draft versions of the communique showed the US wanted strong language against unfair trade practices that it accuses China of.

The two-day summit was punctuated by acrimony and underlined a rising rivalry between China and the West for influence in the usually neglected South Pacific.

US-China war of words

US Vice President Mike Pence and China's President Xi Jinping traded barbs in speeches on Saturday.

Pence professed respect for Xi and China but also harshly criticised the world's number 2 economy for intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers and unfair trading practices.

The world, according to Xi, is facing a choice between cooperation and confrontation as protectionism and unilateralism grows. He said the rules of global institutions set up after World War II such as the World Trade Organization should not be bent for selfish agendas.