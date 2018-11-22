The UN's Yemen envoy flew into the rebel-held capital Sanaa Wednesday to push for renewed peace talks after fierce fighting for the lifeline port of Hudaida which has ramped up fears of a catastrophic famine.

But Hudaida residents reported clashes just hours ahead of Griffiths' arrival, and a devastating all-out assault still looms as t he coalition eyes a key victory in its war with Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

UN agencies say the closure of Hudaida port due to fighting or damage could put up to 14 million Yemenis at risk of starvation.

The city is virtually the sole gateway to the capital and rebel-held territory and its port is the entry point for the vast majority of food and humanitarian aid into Yemen.

Griffiths was expected to meet rebel political leaders as he attempts to revive a peace process that collapsed in September after the insurgents refused to attend talks in Switzerland.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday that peace talks had been set for early December in Sweden, where "it looks like... we'll see both the Houthi rebel side and the UN-recognised government".

The Houthis have said repeatedly they need stronger international guarantees that they will be given safe passage through the crippling air and sea blockade the coalition has enforced since March 2015.

'Sternest test'

The international community is demanding in return that the rebels halt all offensive operations, particularly missile attacks on neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and commit to joining talks on handing Hudaida's port to UN control.

"Griffiths faces the sternest test of his young tenure," said Brussels-based think tank International Crisis Group.

"If his mediation efforts succeed in preventing a destructive battle for Hudaida, he could build momentum toward reviving a peace process."

Both warring sides have in the past week expressed support for the envoy's mission to convene new talks, but fierce clashes flared again in Hudaida late Tuesday.

Residents in the east of the city told AFP by telephone they could hear fighting, and reported shrapnel falling in residential neighbourhoods.

They said a limited number of people were leaving the city.

Mohammed Rashed, who is currently living in a makeshift tent to the east of the Sanaa, said he left Hudaida last week because of the clashes.

"We could not stay because of the air strikes," he told AFP.

"My house was struck, and my neighbours' homes were struck and people were killed."