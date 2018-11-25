Egypt has created a new high-powered human rights watchdog agency, but its primary mission isn't to protect Egyptians from violations.

Instead, the body is foremost aimed at protecting the government from allegations of rights abuses and defending it on the international stage.

The new body reflects an attitude of the state under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi that sees accusations of human rights violations as intended to undermine the government and cause instability at a time when it is facing militant threats and trying to rebuild a battered economy.

Officials have already started a campaign against "false rumours" and "fake news" and have in some cases detained those who speak out.

At the same time, the government has sought to redefine or broaden human rights, declaring new "rights" to fight terrorism and protect the state.

Critics see that as an attempt to legitimise alleged abuses by security forces and detention of dissidents or draw the international community's attention away from political rights.

Its main members are representatives of the foreign ministry, the military, the intelligence agencies and the interior ministry, which oversees a police force that has been accused of torture and forced disappearances, claims that are categorically denied by the government.

Gamal Eid, Egyptian lawyer and human rights activist said: "Unfortunately we were disappointed by the formation of the committee as its main members are representatives of government agencies that have nothing to do with human rights. I wonder what the relationship is between the defence ministry, intelligence, and interior ministry when it comes to human rights?"

The mission of the body, according to a cabinet statement, is to "respond to claims" made against Egypt's human rights record and formulate a "unified Egyptian vision" that is stated during regional and international meetings.

Rights campaigners say the new body is a reincarnation of a near identical one that was in total charge of human rights issue between the 1980s and 2004 when it was dissolved.

In 2004, the government created the National Council for Human Rights, or NCHR, a quasi-state body that enjoys a margin of freedom and voices some criticism of officials and police.

That year also saw the start of a series of modest political reforms introduced by the government that allowed a measure of openness for opposition forces and are believed by many to have paved the way for the 2011 pro-democracy uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak.