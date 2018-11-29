WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australian spies eye licence to use force
Critics have argued that reforms allowing Australian intelligence officers operating abroad to be able to "use reasonable force" well beyond situations of self-defence amounted to a licence for spies to operate like paramilitary special forces.
Australian spies eye licence to use force
Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2017. / Reuters
November 29, 2018

Australian spies operating overseas will have more leeway to use force, including lethal force, under legal reforms put forward by the conservative government on Thursday.

Under the proposals, intelligence officers operating abroad for the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) would be able to "use reasonable force" well beyond situations of self-defence.

The measures would allow spies to use firearms more readily, as well as restrain or detain anyone posing a risk to their operations.

Officers and agents - a tradecraft term for any informant or operative - will also be allowed to use force to protect bystanders or hostages.

Justifying the reforms, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne cited a "more complex" world and "new circumstances unforeseen" when current rules were forged a decade and a half ago.

Recommended

Those rules allow intelligence officers to use force to defend only themselves, other staff, or agents.

Leading Australian government lawyers had expressed concern that spies could break the law by defending bystanders in the course of operations.

The government tried to bat away allegations the reforms amounted to a licence for spies to operate like paramilitary special forces.

"ASIS does not have, nor is it seeking, an offensive armed capability," the government said in a statement to parliament Thursday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe