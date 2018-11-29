WORLD
World observes International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was established by the UN in 1977 as a reminder to the unresolved unrest after Israel occupied East Jerusalem a year before.
Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. / AFP Archive
November 29, 2018

The UN is observing its International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People while Israel and the West Bank are still plagued by unrest.

The UN called for the annual observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People back in 1977.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

It considers the entire city of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres insisted on a two-state solution during his remarks on the day.

"Only constructive negotiations, in good faith, and adhering to the long-established and agreed parameters for a two-State solution, will bring the desired, long-lasting solution."

Guterres urged the leadership of both sides to "restore faith in the promise of Resolution 181."

"I call on all actors, and first and foremost the leadership of Israel and the Palestinian Authority, to take bold steps and restore faith in the promise of Resolution 181, of two states living side-by-side in peace and security," he said.

TRT World spoke to Sharif Nasha-shibi, Arab News Columnist and Palestinian journalist.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
