HARARE – A week after Zimbabwe’s week-long protests, triggered by a massive fuel price hike, had ended, Jemus Shamamba, 34, and his brother Eric, 24, did not know how to start picking up the pieces of their lives.

The Congolese nationals operate a retail business in Harare’s oldest suburb of Mbare, but everything in their shop was looted by violent protesters.

They were among the hundreds of foreigners operating informal businesses in Zimbabwe whose shops were targeted by the protestors who brought the southern African nation to a standstill for five days a fortnight ago, following the announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that there would be a 150 percent increase in the price of fuel.

“We lost goods worth more than $30,000,” Jemus told TRT World in an interview. “When the attacks started, some of our members went to call the police, but we were told to go back to our countries,” he said, adding that later on when the looting was at its peak, they noticed that even members of the police were participating.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba refused to answer questions about these claims, as well as the rapeallegations levelled against the police.

“The people came from everywhere, including women and children from the flats around here. They would move from one shop to another breaking and taking everything,” Jemus’ brother Eric added.

It had taken the brothers several years of careful investment to grow the business to that level, having started with virtually nothing.

Sanctifiee Bondo, 31, another refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), whose family operated a wholesale shop in the same area, estimated their loss to be more than $100,000.

“We are now all afraid because of what happened,” Sanctifiee said. “The people that are always smiling at us and buying from our shops suddenly came charging at us, grabbing whatever they could and in no time the shelves were empty,” she said, adding that her family was in quandary as to their next move.

Fabrice Mukamutara, 35, a refugee from Rwanda, who could not estimate the value of the goods he lost, said the level of hostility that they witnessed during the protests revealed the existence of deep-seated resentment beneath the veneer of sunny smiles that the refugees and other foreigners receive from the locals.

“They accused us of causing shortages and increasing prices,” he said. “They said we should go and do it in our own countries,” said a dejected Mukamutara, who has lived in Zimbabwe for the past 13 years, six of which he was confined to the Tongogara refugee camp, some 420 km southeast of the capital, Harare.

“We don’t know what will become of us now,” said Bisimwa Ndongala, 42, also from the DRC. “We cannot approach anyone here for help… we cannot go to our country’s embassy because we are refugees here.”

With the Zimbabwean economy in a total meltdown, resentful locals have of late been increasingly accusing foreigners – mostly refugee populations, particularly those that fled the troubled African Great Lakes nations of Rwanda, the DRC and Burundi – of conniving with powerful politicians to make locals’ lives more difficult. These refugees, some of whom have lived in Zimbabwe for decades, control the small – but powerful – black-market retail sector, the urban public transport sector and other informal businesses like barber shops and the second-hand clothes trade.