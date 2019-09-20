At a time when Syrian regime was at its weakest in 2011, Iran was quick to come to the rescue of its leader Bashar al Assad and four years later in 2015 Russia also put its weight behind the embattled autocrat. The two powers worked hand in hand to crush the anti-Assad armed resistance, with Tehran sending militias to the ground and Moscow launching aerial warfare.

Since the regime has managed to wrest back control of most of the lost territories, Assad’s war allies now appear to be caught in a race to shape the country’s economic future.

Prominent military analyst Navvar Saban told TRT World that the faultlines between Iran and Russia have existed in a dormant form for a long time, but with the war nearing its end, the differences are likely to grow and put Assad in a tight spot in which favouring one ally would mean going against the other.

Saban, who's currently associated with the Istanbul-based think tank Omran Center for Strategic Studies (OCSS), said that with Russia and Iran wrangling for business influence, Assad is treading cautiously and strategically, segregating the role of his allies to maintain his grip on power.

“He needs both – Iran and Russia – and cannot choose one over another. He takes the best from both and uses one against each other when it is necessary,” Alexey Khlebnikov, a Russian foreign policy analyst who works at think tank the Russian Council tells TRT World.

“This is exactly what Assad has been doing for years,” he said.

The Russian air strikes against the Syrian opposition helped turn the tide in favour of the Assad regime but the air campaign came at a whopping cost of around $4 million per day.

After four years of Russian support of Assad's war efforts, the Syrian regime owes Moscow at least $3 billion. Moscow hasn't shied away from exerting pressure on Assad, asking him to foot the bill.

Iran, on the other hand, has had the upper hand on Syria with the help of its Shia militias. Tehran's immediate and unflinching support to the regime proved costly as more than a thousand members of Iran-backed militias have died while defending the regime. Aware of the human cost of Assad's war, Tehran has gained on the economic front by expanding business ties with the regime.

“In Syria, there is only one front and they are trying to come up with a political solution through Astana on Sochi,” said Saban, the Middle East expert at OCSS. He was referring to peace talks led by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

“That will give more time and more space to Iran and Russia in post-conflict Syria. We will witness the competition more visibly, not directly between them but between their local actors,” he said.

A conflict playing on the local businessman

In Syria today, the country’s business elite who have stood by Assad since the beginning of the war have more influence in shaping the economic future of the country than its politicians do.

"We will not go out, leave on our boat, go gambling, you know,” said Rami Makhlouf, Assad’s wealthy cousin who almost single-handedly monopolised post-war Syrian markets, in a 2011 interview.

“We will sit here. We call it a fight until the end. They should know when we suffer, we will not suffer alone," he said when The New York Times interviewed him at his plush, wood-panelled headquarters in Damascus.

But now Makhlouf seems to be suffering, not at the hands of the waning opposition fighters but because of his own cousin Assad. In early September, the Syrian regime announced measures against several Syrian business families and Makhlouf's companies also came under its stranglehold. Makhlouf is now reportedly barred from leaving the country.

If the reports about Makhlouf's troubles with the regime are true, said Russian analyst Khlebnikov, it indicates growing cracks within the country's business elites and how extremely cash-strapped Assad is.

But before Assad tightened the screws on his own cousin, the Syrian regime was reportedly putting pressure on several pro-Assad businessmen, asking them to fill up the empty state coffers. Instead of giving in, they have turned against the regime as the economy worsens.