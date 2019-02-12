There is little that will make Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as happy as a photo-op with Arab leaders whom he's scheduled to meet on Wednesday in Warsaw, Poland.

Netanyahu and a number of officials from Middle Eastern countries are gathering for a two-day summit organised by the United States.

Initially, the meeting was supposed to be part of the Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA), which has been dubbed the Arab NATO – a regional security alliance comprising members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), plus Egypt and Jordan.

The main purpose of the meeting that includes Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates was to build an alliance against their common enemy, Iran.

For Netanyahu, who faces an election in April amid a corruption probe, this could easily turn out to be an opportunity to show-off his leadership acumen, especially when the status of Palestine is not part of the equation.

But the refusal of a major power such as Russia to attend the meeting has forced the US to change its tone. The gathering is no longer being mooted as a platform to form an anti-Iran alliance. Instead, it’s aim has been refocused on the stability of the Middle East.

Palestinian officials have denounced the US-led initiative, calling it a “conspiracy aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause.”

Most European countries are sending low-ranking officials. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has announced she won’t be attending the meeting either.

Only British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is scheduled to participate, but he says that’s because he wants to talk about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting Iran-backed Houthis.

Poland’s position remains ambiguous. While becoming a willing host of the conference, it has publicly stated that it stands with the EU in backing the nuclear deal with Iran.

The landmark agreement signed in 2015 was aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear programme but offering the country relief from sanctions.

Poland’s ruling nationalist government is trying to woo Washington to build a permanent US military base.