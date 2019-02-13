Delegates from around the world are expected in snowy Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday for an international conference focused on the Middle East.

The two-day event organised by the United States was initially aimed at countering Iran's influence in the region by bringing together US allies on a single platform.

Saudi Arabia, Israel, the UAE, Egypt and member countries of the European Union are sending their representatives.

Officials from more than 60 countries have been invited to the conference dubbed the "Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Stability in the Middle East."

But it remains unclear who will actually show up.

Here's what we do know about this meeting.

It was all about Iran, initially

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo first raised the idea last month ahead of his 8-nation tour of the Middle East where he tried to gather support for President Donald Trump's containment policy for Iran.

At the time, the initiative was seen as a prelude to forming the Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA) - a proposed regional security alliance comprising members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), plus Egypt and Jordan.

But the US changed its focus to broader regional stability after getting a lukewarm response from the EU, which continues to adhere to the 2015 JCPOA deal that is meant to contain Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

The Trump administration withdrew from the deal last year and re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran.

Israel's tunnel vision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to insist the meeting is mainly about the Islamic republic of Iran.

Before departing for Warsaw on Tuesday, he said: "The focus is Iran. This brings together Israel, the US, and countries in and beyond the region."

The conference will see Israel and Arab countries sitting across the table for the first time since the Madrid Conference in 1991 when they met to try resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For Netanyahu, who faces an election in April amid a corruption probe, this could easily turn out to be an opportunity to show off his leadership, especially when the status of Palestine is not part of the equation.

What about Palestine?

The Palestinian administration was also invited to the conference, but it refused to attend citing growing mistrust with the US and has termed the summit a “conspiracy aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause.”