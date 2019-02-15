In Sochi, a Russian Black Sea port city, the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey met again on Thursday to come up with a comprehensive plan for bringing stability to war-torn Syria.

The three powers have ground forces and bases in Syria and developed the Astana peace process in parallel to the UN-led Ceneva talks in 2017.

At the Sochi meeting, the three leaders coincided on one significant point--the need to deal with 'separatist' groups operating out of Syria.

For Turkey, the assertion of recognising separatist forces as a problem in Syria was a positive development, as the presence of the US-backed YPG, Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organisation, has been a major bone of contention between Ankara and Washington.

PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, Turkey and the EU and in its 30-year terror campaign, the group has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) control a large territory in the north, equalling almost one-third of Syria. Brushing aside Turkey's security concerns, the US instrumentalised the YPG with the aim of using the armed group in its fight against Daesh.

As the Syrian war opened space for various armed groups to exist, with little to no regard for human rights, Turkey repeatedly demanded that the YPG either remove itself or be removed from the region.

The latest Sochi meeting showed that not only Turkey but also Iran and Russia have been concerned with US designs in northeastern Syria, where the YPG claimed to have established ‘cantons’, or autonomous regions, fuelling fears among the Astana trio that Washington could be working on dividing the region along ethnic lines.

All three leaders, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Iran’s Hassan Rouhani, and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have emphasised "their solid and ongoing commitment to sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic", in their joint statement, a three-page document with 17 points.

With the US withdrawal on the horizon, the Astana trio has been worried about facing a power vacuum in the region, which could further empower armed groups like the YPG and Daesh, and popularise separatist politics in oil-rich and ethnically diverse territories.

Although they did not name the YPG, their concern about what they referred to as "separatist agendas" strengthened Turkey’s argument against the group.

“[The Astana trio] has expressed their decisive opposition against separatist agendas, which have aimed to weaken both the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity and national security of neighbouring countries, rejecting all initiatives with aims to create new realities on the [Syrian] ground in the guise of fighting terrorism," the statement said.

Safe zone issue

But there have been conflicting views among the three partners with regards to a safe zone which Turkey is aiming to establish in YPG-controlled territories in northeastern Syria. Ankara argues that a Turkey-friendly zone will ensure its borders are safe from any security threat emanating from terror groups.

“It is our joint view that the [US withdrawal] is a positive move that will help stabilise this part of Syria, where legitimate government control should eventually be restored,” Putin said following the meeting, signaling that the proposed safe zone should be delivered to the Assad regime eventually.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokesman also suggested that Turkey should consult with Damascus to form such a zone.