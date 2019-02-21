Nour al Hurra understands what more than 7,000 women Syrian regime prisoners of war must be feeling. As a former prisoner, she experienced brutal arrests and hours of interrogations, not only once, but twice.

“No one who stayed in those prisons once can leave as a strong person,” Hurra tells TRT World.

“I used to be very strong, I had no fear from anything, but I’m not the same person anymore.”

She doesn’t usually use her hijab to cover her face in daily life, but when openly speaking about her chilling experience in the regime’s detention centre in Aleppo, she prefers to obscure her identity. I spoke to Hurra at the Conscience Convoy’s conference which took place in Istanbul and is aimed at bringing attention to the plight of women stuck in Syrian regime prisons.

It’s been more than four years since Hurra's family and friends secured her release from prison, and she feels safe outside of Syria, but her memories keep her in a constant state of fear as the memories of the regime still haunt her.

Since the beginning of war 2011, more than 13.000 women have been detained by the Syrian regime, accused of being traitors -- for protesting arbitrary arrests, the abolition of the country’s 48-year emergency law and for demanding freedom of expression. There are still almost 128,000 political prisoners languishing in Syrian regime prisons. But human rights activists say, women, who often face sexual violence at an unprecedented level as a torture tactic during their detention, are mainly used as weapons of war. Most of the arrests consequently become cases of enforced disappearances.

As part of the regime’s brutal response to the protesters raging in 2012, Hurra was arrested for the first time at the age of 27 during a protest and spent seven days in the prison. What left her feeling vulnerable was when someone she knew as a family friend turned out to be mukhabarat, a regime intelligence agent, and reported her and her sister in May 2014, which led to her second arrest.

Hurra spent 92 days in prison this time, accused of being a ‘terrorist’ because her brother fled Syria for Turkey. She managed to get out of prison when her brother and friends collected money to pay the regime for her release. She left the country eight days later after a mukhabarat officer told her mother that they would be arrested again if they stayed in the country.

“I feel like I didn’t get out of prison yet. I feel I'm still there -- I feel like I’m jailed, I’m still there,” she says unable to hold back her tears whenever she describes her torture, both psychological and physical.

She remembers how she saw her sister’s blood covering the floor of their small cell for a short moment before she was blindfolded and handcuffed for her turn at being interrogated.

The torture left Hurra unable to walk and with an injured back for some time. Everything was done to force the sisters to accept the false accusations they faced.