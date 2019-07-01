A Syrian convicted by Hungarian courts is hinging his last hope on the Greek Cypriot administration to assure his return to his family in Cyprus.

Ahmed H has lived in Greek Cyprus since 2006. In 2015, as the Syrian civil war raged, he left Cyprus to help his elderly parents and six other family members enter the European Union to request asylum.

When the group of asylum seekers, with which Ahmed H travelled, reached Hungary’s border they were blocked from crossing by police, resulting in clashes.

Some of the asylum seekers, including Ahmed H, threw stones at police officers.

As a result of the clashes, Ahmed H was convicted of “complicity in an act of terror” by Hungarian courts.

According to a statement by Amnesty International (AI) delivered to TRT World, Hungary’s “extremely vague counter-terrorism laws” made this conviction possible.

He was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, later reduced to seven years and then five with eligibility for early release after his second trial.

Ahmed H was conditionally released in January, when he was sent to a Hungarian migrant detention centre, pending a decision by the Greek Cypriot government to allow his return.

He said: “Speaking to my daughter on Skype, she asked ‘Baba, when are you coming home?’ and it broke my heart. After almost four years apart from my wife and two young daughters I do not understand why I cannot go home. I have a clean record in Cyprus, a business and a family.”

Hungary’s harsh stance towards immigrants

The Hungarian government, headed by the Fidesz party which holds a constitutional majority and has been called “far-right” by critics, has rallied against immigration since the height of the 2015 refugee crisis.

Ahead of the 2018 national elections, the government led a campaign which painted Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros as a pro-immigration, liberal boogeyman in league with globalist forces in Brussels, the seat of the EU parliament.

Members of the government have said Soros’s plan is to dilute Europe’s Christian character by encouraging Muslim immigration.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who won re-election in 2018 called migration “a poison” in 2016, saying his country did not need a “single migrant” to have a working economy or a future.