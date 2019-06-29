Albania - I wish I could write a positive article about Albania. A feel-good story about a post-communist Balkan nation emerging from the darkness of Stalinist communism into the colourful eccentricity of its post-communist rulers.

And that would be an easy article to write, one which many journalists visiting Albania end up doing. The glowing reviews of its brightly coloured buildings, the artwork, the bicycle lanes, or the awards its media-savvy local mayor and artist turned prime ministers receive, sometimes advised by UK New Labour spin doctors, obscures what lies beneath the surface and it often works.

Albania is sadly mired in complex social, political and economic crises.

The failure to untangle the Gordian knot is a failure of not just one government but the compounded result of consecutive governments that span the left and the right of Albania, going back thirty years.

A political class that has, according to a senior civil servant speaking to me in confidence and with more than two decades of experience in politics, consistently divided the resources of the state between them.

Albania today has a demographic crisis as people have fewer children and 52 percent of the population mull leaving the country. More than 1.4 million Albanians have left since the end of communism and the population today stands at 2.8 million and declining.

There is also an institutional crisis. In February of this year, Albania's opposition burnt their mandates, which effectively means they resigned from parliament – hoping to force an early election due to what they say is endemic corruption and alleged vote rigging in the 2017 parliamentary elections.

Since then they have been marching on the streets, hoping that the socialist government of Prime Minister Edi Rama will give in. If you speak to many Albanians, it's not clear if the protesting Democratic Party would fare much better in early elections.

Across the political spectrum in Albania, if you watch and listen carefully, you will see a land bereft of political ideas. Parties don't stand for much and politicians fall for even less.