“Would I make my family go through this, if it wasn’t a matter of life and death?” asked Solomon, while shaking his head in response to his own rhetorical question. A soft-spoken devout Christian with two children, Solomon said his priority was a “dignified life” for his family and he was convinced Honduras could no longer offer that.

I met him in November 2018 in Mexico City, nearly halfway into their seemingly never-ending journey to the US-Mexico border. Over the last three weeks, they had smuggled themselves across several borders, walked hungry for hundreds of kilometers under scorching heat, spent freezing nights on the streets and got sick multiple times as they made their way as part of a caravan moving across Central America along with thousands of other migrants, most aiming to seek asylum in the United States.

They move in convoys of hundreds to facilitate a journey, which could otherwise be extremely dangerous. Central American countries and Mexico have earned a reputation for being precarious even for their own citizens’ safety.

Many travellers in the past have died on the same route —some were mugged, some kidnapped by cartels… The risks are too many for any family to consider undertaking this journey entirely on their own.

“Pueblo sin Fronteras” (also known as, “People without Borders") is an NGO that has been organising similar caravans for several years. They carefully pick the travel route in order to avoid the cartel-dominated zones as much as possible and make sure to keep migrants on the road only during daylight hours.

One day, as we moved along with the caravan in the Mexican state of Veracruz, an incident that took place nearby left a chilling effect on all of us. An armed group from a local cartel entered a restaurant where a local elected official was having a meal with colleagues. Gangs asked him to go with them. When he refused, he was shot dead on the spot.

Kidnappings are a common place as much as the killings of politicians and officials. And the target does not always have to be high profile. Cartels make profits trading drugs, arms, and favours, but at times, even poor migrants may be considered profitable — since their relatives could be forced to pay cartel members in another country.

Some areas were considered particularly risky, so the Mexican Police decided to establish a presence along the migrants’ route, at times, even escorting them with their cars. In one such instance outside the city of Cordoba, I asked a police officer whether there was any specific threat. He explicitly warned that they were taking precautions because “anything could happen, any time of the day.”

It was in that state of mind that thousands of migrants pushed their way north, constantly worried about their safety. Adding to that was the worry of having enough food and water to outlast the extreme conditions. Everyday proved to be yet another struggle, mentally and physically.

Migrants in the caravan often take their strength from their numbers and manage to survive its hardships through solidarity. On cold nights they huddle in groups and during the day they share the little stock they have to last the long march. They take turns carrying babies and the carefully-chosen belongings they decided not to leave behind. Knowing that memories they hold on to from their previous lives could make their future lives harder to reach, they took with them as little as possible.

Their multitude in numbers could also mean trouble at times, with one person’s flu spreading like wildfire among the group. Nearly everyone had got sick at some point.

It was the chronic hunger and sickness that made the journey particularly hard - casting occasional doubts on whether they will ever make it to the United States. Fatigue coupled with extreme conditions made it harder to recover from any sickness. But most migrants were convinced that there was no other alternative, and this collective conviction kept them moving forward.

On many of their stops in Mexico, local authorities or residents provided food, water, and medicine. Other times, they were not so lucky. For many, going to bed hungry was nothing new. Not taking showers or not having a mattress to sleep on had also become the ordinary. After all, tough conditions were not that hard to overcome for a determined and resilient crowd of migrants, dreaming of a better life.

The migrants’ longest stop was in the Mexican Capital. For over a week, Mexico City’s largest sports complex was turned into what looked like a make-shift refugee camp. Tents hosting over a hundred refugees each, were scattered on a vast space of baseball, football or athletics fields. The sheer size and capacity of these facilities reflected on Mexico’s reputation as the largest city in North America.

After spending days on the road, settling in a temporary shelter helped boost migrants’ hopes and morale. For most, it was the first time in weeks they were granted some relief and areas an opportunity to shower wash clothes, and have access to hot meals served all day long.

They even had a stage built for entertainment. Throughout the day, massive speakers blasted songs known to all Latinos, no matter where in Central America they come from.

One afternoon, the stage was converted to a boxing ring that featured costumed “super-heroes” throwing fake punches and kicks, as an exhilarated commentator yelled amplifying the dramatic effect. An odd scene at first sight, it seemed to catch the interest of a crowd who told me this was the first time they got to laugh things off over the last few weeks. It was then that I realised that humour, too, was scarce, and that it was just another one of those needs that relieved their minds and bodies.

Donations flew in like no tomorrow. What used to be the car park of the city’s largest sports complex was now only open to official cars and journalists. Many Mexicans who brought second-hand clothes and donations had to park outside and walk a fair distance to be useful to the people they empathised with over the last few weeks.

The migrant caravan had been all over the news since the day it first reached the Mexican border. Anti-riot water cannons had dispersed a horde of migrants rushing to cross the border at first, only to allow them to cross in an orderly manner over the course of few days.

Migrants’ gradual advance through Mexico had been closely monitored by several local TV stations. The US President Donald Trump’s increasingly harsher rhetoric ahead of the US mid-term elections, carried the group’s plight onto international headlines. “They will steal your jobs and create chaos in your communities,” Trump had said in rallies in an effort to galvanise his support base. But it also led to the empathy of some, who otherwise might not have known about this mass exodus.

Mexico, too, had mixed reactions towards the group. A father and son brought bags of used shoes and clothes to one of the “donation tents” in the capital. “We wanted to help in any way we can,” the father said. They had collected unused items in their neighbourhood, hoping to facilitate the long remaining journey for these travellers. “We hope they can make it to the border,” his son said. Despite his young age, he appeared to understand the harsh realities in this country.

“What if they don’t make it and end up staying?” I asked. The father and son looked at each other and shrugged. They said Mexico already has many migrants and a whole set of its own problems. They weren’t necessarily opposed to Mexico hosting them, but they were skeptical of their country’s capacity to host more Central Americans than they already do, in an economy that doesn’t meet the expectations of the average Mexican.

The migrants agreed. Many of them knew that they could ask for asylum right here, right now. But “what’s the point,” they thought, as it would not be a whole lot better than what they’ve left behind in Honduras, Guatemala, or El Salvador. Not for the economic prospects, nor for their safety.

The same cartels they fled in their countries are often active in parts of Mexico, as well. So their primary goal is to make it all the way to the United States, where they thought they would have true protection and better prospects for making a living — dreams that kept them motivated no matter how arduous the journey became.

Worth it?

As a journalist, it was interesting for me to see first-hand the conditions these people are willing to endure in order to change their lives. It makes me wonder whether I would do the same if I was a Honduran living in the communities they’ve left behind. And I wonder how bad the situation is?

The truth is that true struggles of lower-income Central Americans have been underreported across the world. It is easy to assume, just as President Donald Trump has previously done, that these people are “economic migrants” who are simply looking for prosperity, or as some refer to it, the “American Dream.”

Once you scratch the surface of their stories, it soon becomes clear that “safety and security” is also a major factor that goes into the tough decision of leaving everything behind for a journey that offers a lot of uncertainties and no guarantees.

That’s why many people are afraid to speak up on record. Knowing that they might be ultimately forced to go back, and once again live at the mercy of cartels that dominate their neighbourhoods and cities.

Several youngsters I’ve spoken to have told me that their primary motivation for leaving was to escape gang violence. Among them was Fernando -who had recently turned 18 - who had to make an almost-spontaneous decision to leave behind all his family and friends in Honduras.

Fernando’s options were clear: either stay and join the gangs, or escape. He told me off-camera that many youth are forced to join the ranks of the cartels or face the consequences.

It was a similar ordeal for Marvin, another Honduran in his early 20s. “My life had turned upside-down overnight,” he said to me, still outraged at what had happened to him only weeks ago.

As a young Honduran, Marvin had considered himself lucky to have a job. But working as a security guard for a big private firm made him an ideal target for the cartels. One night, gangs followed him all the way to his home, barged in, and threatened him at gun-point in front of his family: “Collaborate with us or say good-bye to your family.”

Marvin did not want to lose an income considered not so bad for Honduran standards, much less did he want to get involved in any organized crime. But the trauma of seeing his family at gun point left him no other choice, but to hit the road. Though, he did not name the specific cartel, he told me, “nowhere is safe for me anymore, their members are everywhere…!”

In many Central American countries, government and security forces are tainted with widespread corruption allegations. It’s often considered absurd for anyone who gets into trouble with gangs to go and seek help from the police.

Confidence in the security forces is minimal. People assume that they just seek to collect bribes, and in some cases, collaborate with the gangs themselves. Many past incidents have proven to citizens that in certain neighbourhoods, it’s the armed cartels that run the show.

Amid growing unemployment rates and the scarcity of economic opportunities, it is easy for the underprivileged to fall into the trap of organised crime, where members of the cartel get to at least feed their families, who would otherwise starve.

But trading drugs, arms, and favours is not always easy money. Gangs from different cartels constantly clash with each other or the police, in order to keep their territory. More than often, they claim other lives or lose their own.

Fernando is one of many youngsters who does not want that future. But the reality on the ground did not offer him any alternatives. He said he was trapped between two options leading to the same end: getting killed working for a cartel or escaping from it.

As I was speaking to Fernando, the image of President Donald Trump conjured up in my head — a recent memory of him addressing one of the election rallies, where he accused migrants in the caravan of being MS-13 members, without any substantiation.

But the truth is, the infamous MS-13 not only emerged within the United States, but also constitutes less than 1% of total gang membership in the country. And the bigger irony to Trump’s allegation is that many youth I’ve met in the caravan are actually there, exactly because they want a safe haven from the gangs in their countries.

Solomon also feared a similar fate looming for his own children. He wouldn’t let them go out to play on the streets, fearful of potential shoot-outs that occasionally claim innocent lives. He did not want to raise them in an environment of constant insecurity, and a future full of uncertainty.

Solomon, himself, had been feeling the threats of cartels in his neighbourhood, where he ran a small food store to make ends meet. Like most businesses in the area, he, too, was approached by gangs asking for protection money. Some even see it as “tax money” collected by cartels who control the area, given the power vacuum caused by the absence of effective policing, either out of weakness or corruption.

Solomon did not have any choice but to pay “his dues” to the gangs in charge. It was so that he “wouldn’t get into any trouble” but the so-called taxing was arbitrary and increasingly expensive. Gangs showed up more frequently and asked for bigger sums, and each time, threatening him and his family.

Solomon watched his profit margin decline over several months, until it disappeared altogether. His business no longer offered an income to feed his children. Instead, it turned into forced-labor that served the cartel alone. Many other examples in the area showed him that the lack of his allegiance could easily cost him his life —or worse, those of his family.

His only option was to flee, and do so without ever coming back. The network of the cartels extended into other regions, in many cases onto neighbouring countries. That’s why he couldn’t take the risk of re-settling anywhere in the vicinity. The caravan was the perfect opportunity to make it all the way to the US — his safest bet.