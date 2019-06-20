More than eight months after his death, the quest for justice over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi continues.

In the latest development, UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard announced the findings of her six-month investigation into the killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

The report is expected to add to the pressure on Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who is believed to have ordered the killing, according to Western intelligence agencies, including the CIA.

Here we look at some of the main conclusions from Callamard’s report:

Saudi Arabia is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Callamard does not mince her words. She calls Khashoggi’s murder an extrajudicial killing the Saudi state should be held accountable for.

The onus is on Saudi Arabia, which is liable for the killing irrespective of whether it was intended or not, she argues.

Saudi Arabia violated the Vienna Convention

The Vienna Convention on Consular Relations defines protections for diplomats and consular buildings operating within a foreign sovereign state.

The treaty places responsibilities on the host nation, such as allowing diplomats to go about their work unimpeded, as well as a state’s diplomatic mission, such avoiding criminal activity.

Callamard concluded that the extra-territorial use of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to kill Khashoggi was a violation of the treaty.

Potential violation of the Convention Against Torture