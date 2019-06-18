Last year, on June 17, Egypt’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi passed away during a court hearing in Cairo.

Morsi was left to die by Egyptian authorities who kept him unattended to for a lengthy period after he collapsed in the court room, according to Hamza Zawba, the former spokesman of the Freedom and Justice Party, the political wing of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood.

The Brotherhood movement left a significant mark on Egypt’s modern political history and Morsi played a crucial role in it.

After a year into his presidential term, Morsi was ousted in a bloody coup led by Abdel Fattah el Sisi, then military general appointed by Morsi, in August 2013.

"The authorities let him die by delaying his treatment," Zawba told TRT World.

“So there is a crime. There is a political crime behind his death. We don’t know if he was poisoned, if he was injected by any drug or anything else. Nobody knows what actually happened,” said Zawba, who is currently an anchor at Istanbul-based Mukemmeliyin TV, a media outlet run by dissident Egyptians in exile.

Zawba said he was not only Morsi's political companion but also one of his close friends.

Under Sisi’s rule, Zawba said he won't be surprised to know if Morsi was poisoned or killed by other means. He said he expects anything from what he described as “the criminal coup leaders.”

"They can do whatever they please to do as long as they have complete immunity. There is neither judicial or parliamentary oversight nor any critical scrutiny from the press."

“We all know that he was killed by the coup [before his physical death]. He was killed on the same day they made the military coup. Once you take a [democratically elected] president out of his office, it means a political death [for him],” Zawba continued.

After the coup, Sisi turned Egypt into an authoritarian state, arresting tens of thousands of people and suppressing the free press.