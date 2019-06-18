Egypt’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi died during his trial on Monday. The reason for his death has not been revealed, whether it’s a stroke, a heart attack or something more sinister such as a slow assassination.

Morsi had served for one year before a military coup staged by the general-turned-President Abdel Fatah el Sisi toppled his government and arrested him.

The tragic events on Monday have spurred human rights organisations to seek an independent panel to look into the circumstances surrounding Morsi’s death.

Here's some significant details about Morsi's imprisonment that previously came from independent observers.

1. Failing health

Morsi, 67, suffered from several ailments, from diabetes to liver disease. A report published last year by a group of British politicians and lawyers stated: “Mohammed Morsi is receiving inadequate medical care, particularly inadequate management of his diabetes and inadequate management of his liver disease.”

The report compiled by the Detention Review Panel (DRP) warned: “The consequence of this inadequate care is likely to be rapid deterioration of his long-term conditions, which is likely to lead to premature death.”

In a statement on Monday, British MP Crispin Blunt, who chaired the panel, said: “Sadly, we have been proved right.”

2. ‘Cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment’, i.e. torture

The DRP report also suggested that the way Morsi was being treated while in prison was “below the standard expected by international standards for prisoners, and would constitute cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”. The report did not stop there, concluding that Morsi’s detention “could meet the threshold for torture” in accordance Egyptian and international law.

The report even went so far as to say that due to the chain of command: “The current President [Sisi] could, in principle, be responsible for the crime of torture, which is a crime of universal jurisdiction.”

Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director for the Middle East and North Africa Division of Human Rights Watch tweeted: “[Morsi’s death] is terrible but ENTIRELY predictable, given govt failure to allow him adequate medical care, much less family visits.”