US President Donald Trump met with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump and Duda spoke to reporters later in the Rose Garden where Trump announced that the US would be deploying 1,000 additional troops to Poland as well as a squadron of MQ-9 Reaper drones.

Trump also mentioned a figure of 2,000 troops but that information has not been confirmed by the Department of Defense.

Thanks to a NATO agreement signed in 2016 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 from Ukraine, the US already has a presence in Poland, some 5,000 troops strong.

As part of a show of pomp during the visit Trump had commissioned an air show with an F-35 flyover in Washington DC, which alarmed some residents unaware that such a display was on the agenda.

“I would say: ‘What’s wrong with that plane? It’s not going very fast.’ But it is an incredible thing when you can do that,” Trump said. “That plane can land dead straight and it is one of the few in the world that can do that.”

Poland plans to buy 32 F-35 planes from the US.

Containing Russian expansionism through American expansionism

TRT World spoke to Luke Coffey, Director of the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation about the moves and he believes that there are two primary elements that spurred the decision to send more troops to Poland.

“First is the Russian threat. Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014, NATO has been worried that Moscow’s next move could be somewhere in the Baltics,” Coffey wrote in an email.

“Russia has also been threatening NATO in the region. So this additional deployment is about deterrence and reassuring NATO.

“The second reason is that the US wants to deepen its bilateral relationship with Poland.”

Eurasia analyst Esref Yalinkilicli tells TRT World that the term Russian aggression “has been fabricated and in use by the West since the Russian intervention in Georgia in August 2008, and most particularly after 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine”.

Yalinkilicli says that regional governments in Eastern Europe want to see more US troops deployed in their territories in order to ensure their “security deficit”, which could not be addressed adequately by the European Union - of which they recently became full members.