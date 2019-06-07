Britain’s opposition Labour party has narrowly held on to a key constituency in a byelection widely seen as gauging the country’s feelings on Brexit.

Peterborough voted 60 percent in favour of leaving the European Union in the 2016 referendum on the UK’s membership of the bloc.

Despite its emphatic vote for Brexit, the Cambridgeshire town voted for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour in parliamentary elections the following year, displacing its leave supporting Conservative MP.

Given its voting history, many pundits in the UK framed the by-election context as a referendum on the major parties’ approach on the most important political issue in recent British history.

As it turned out, the insurgent Brexit party, led by right-wing populist Nigel Farage, almost claimed its first parliamentary seat, gaining 9,801 votes to Labour’s 10,484 on a 48 percent turnout.

Set up just two months ago by former UK Independence Party leader, Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party is leading national opinion polls.

In a recent YouGov survey, the party had 26 percent support, followed by Labour and the pro-EU Liberal Democrats on 20 percent each.

The party have eaten into the ruling Conservative party’s vote share, with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May’s party trailing on just 18 percent.

Farage’s success reflects the divisions tearing British society and politics apart.

Speaking before the by-election, Farage said: “Let’s get a voice in Westminster (parliament) that believes in Britain, that believes in Brexit.”

In the 2016 referendum, 52 percent of voters chose to leave the EU, while 48 percent wanted to remain. Since then polls on support for Brexit have shifted little but the leading parties have haemorrhaged support over their lack of decisive action one way or the other.

Both Labour and the Conservatives are torn between those who want a complete break with the EU, a so-called ‘hard Brexit’; those who want to leave the EU but maintain a considerable level of cooperation with the organisation, a so-called ‘soft Brexit’, and those who want to stay in the bloc.

Appeasing all those strands has been a challenge for both May and Corbyn, and many voters are turning to those who have clear positions on the topic. The main beneficiaries have been Farage’s Brexit party, which advocates a hardline Brexit, and the Liberal Democrats, who have taken up a pro-Remain platform.

Corbyn’s Brexit woes

There’s no escaping the reality that Brexit has been a major conundrum for opposition leader Corbyn.