Algeria's army chief on Monday urged demonstrators to accept presidential polls set for July 4 to elect a successor to ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

"Holding a presidential election could help [Algeria] avoid falling into the trap of a constitutional void, with its accompanying dangers and unwelcome consequences," General Ahmed Gaid Salah said in a speech, the text of which was seen by AFP.

Emphasising "the need to accelerate the establishment of an independent body to organise and oversee the elections," he said holding the poll would "stop those who are trying to prolong this crisis."

Massive street protests broke out in February after Bouteflika announced his intention to seek a fifth term, extending his two decades in power.