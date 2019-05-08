April 24th was a tipping point for residents of Deir Ezzor.

Hundreds took to its streets to demand reforms, a reduction in the price of fuel, and to call for an end to cooperation between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which rules the area, and the Assad regime.

Instead of non-violently dispersing the protesters, residents say the US backed force, which is mostly made up of YPG fighters (a local branch of the PKK terrorist group) and a smaller Arab contingent, opened fire on the demonstrators, wounding several.

Since capturing the eastern Syrian region from Daesh, the SDF has carried out a campaign of arrests targeting those who attend protests or are otherwise critical of the group.

Khaldoun Bagari, a 29-year-old father of two said that he lived in fear of arrest for attending protests.

“My life has turned into a paralysing circle of fear...I cannot find a job or travel,” he told TRT World.

“This regime is like Assad but with a different face...a gang of corrupt men.”

Cost of living

One key grievance, residents told TRT World, was the selling of the region’s oil to the Syrian regime instead of reserving it for local use. The scarcity of fuel has resulted in high petrol and energy prices for residents.

Others issues facing the overwhelmingly Arab area included forced conscription into the SDF militias.

Despite negotiations headed by Arab tribal chiefs, the SDF has been reluctant to concede to the demands of the protesters.

Khaled Dyre, a 37-year-old from the village of Al-Shel in Deir Ezzor, said life under SDF rule was barely different from under Daesh.

“Life has always been rough here,” he told TRT World, continuing: “We have suffered from every militant group that has ruled Deir Ezzor.

Dyre explained that the SDF had employed the same financial tactics as Daesh, and that had led to constant rises in fuel, food, water, and electricity prices.

“I am a driver, I need affordable fuel so that I can run my car, earn a living and give my children something to eat,” he said.