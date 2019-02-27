Tensions between India and Pakistan have soared during the past two weeks. The situation began with the deadly February 14 suicide bomb attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e e Mohammad group claimed the attack. The JeM is outlawed in Pakistan where authorities have already frozen its assets and detained its leadership.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad for a “direct role” in th attack and vowed action, but did not provide the evidence that Pakistan asked New Delhi to share.

Pakistan condemned the attack and offered cooperation on investigating any actionable evidence provided by India and urged to resolve with dialogue all differences between the two countries, the root of which lies in the Kashmir dispute.

As condemnations began pouring in over the Indian troopers’ loss of lives, India’s local media and social media users expressed support for their armed forces and some upped the ante calling for action, specifically surgical strikes, to be taken against Pakistan and a ban on cultural exchanges between the two countries.

But there was a stark difference in most of the posts by the Pakistani social media users as in there was a flurry of memes and humourous posts released on the situation between the two countries.

Several Indian celebrities, including cricket and Bollywood stars, joined the chorus of expressing support for military action against Pakistan.

Most Pakistani celebrities and media personalities however, kept urging for calm and called for peace.

But not all Pakistan celebrities were rooting for peace.

India, on February 25 launched air strikes in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Balakot area which straddles the border with Pakistan-administered Kashmir, saying it had targeted a “terror camp” operated by the JeM. Many in India were celebrating what they called the "surgical strike."

Terming India’s border violation an act of aggression, Pakistan refuted India’s claim saying it had foiled India’s attempts and released pictures of the targeted site, a heavily forested area with a crater from the bomb and no signs of people in the vicinity.