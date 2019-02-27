Pakistan and India are at it once again. The nuclear-armed neighbours have drawn out their guns as warmongers from both sides call for blood while sane voices plead for peace, talks and reconciliation.

In the recent bout of tensions, Pakistan’s air force claims it shot down two Indian jets over the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, a day after the Indian military claimed it hit a terrorist camp inside Pakistan.

Tension rose on February 14 after a suicide attack in the Pulwama area of Indian-administered Kashmir in which 40 paramilitary troops were killed.

New Delhi blamed a Pakistan-based group, Jaish e Mohamed for the attack. But Islamabad says the young Kashmiri who carried out suicide bombing was from Indian-administered Kashmir where soldiers are blamed for human rights abuses.

Is it all Kashmir?

The two countries have fought four wars since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Kashmir, the Himalayan region, divided between the two, has been at the heart of the conflict.

“All of this is Kashmir-centric. It’s all happening on the LoC (Line of Control), Pakistan shot down Indian jets on LOC, and India also carried out its incursion by crossing over the LOC,” Amjad Shoaib, a retired Pakistan army general, told TRT World.

The LOC is the heavily guarded border dividing parts of Kashmir controlled by Pakistan and India.

Shoaib says India wants to influence the events, so the international community sees the “struggle for freedom” in Kashmir as terrorism.

“They have failed to control the uprising, and they were waiting for a (Pulwama-like) incident to happen. That’s because India can use any sort of brutal force to fight the war on terror without anyone questioning them.”

An indigenous militancy has hit Indian-administered Kashmir where a majority of the people oppose New Delhi’s rule.

Some people fear that the ongoing tit-for-tat retaliation could overshadow the plight of Kashmiri people.

“The casualty in all of this are Kashmiris,” Adil Najam, Dean of the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University, told TRT World.

“It’s amazing that every time something like this happens it’s because of the immense tension in Kashmir, and as soon as it happens it becomes something between India and Pakistan.”

The United Nations and major world power react to the situation not because of what’s happening in Kashmir but because both the countries are nuclear powers, he says.