Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit announced on Thursday his decision to indict Prime Minister Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu on charges of bribery and breach of trust; a decision made just weeks ahead of the tightly contested April elections.

The attorney’s move could be crucial for the upcoming elections. The announcement is the first time a serving Israeli prime minister has been put on official notice of planned prosecution.

More importantly, it deepens uncertainty and discontentment among Isreali voters over Netanyahu, who already faces stiff opposition from centrist rivals.

Friendship turns to a dilemma

Mandelblit and Netanyahu had been close friends for a long time in the corridors of power in Israel.

They began working closely for the first time to combat the United Nations’ Goldstone Report which was meant to reveal Israel’s war crimes during its deadly operation in Gaza when more than 1,400 Palestinians were killed.

Netanyahu, impressed by Mandelblit’s efforts to combat the report, appointed him as his cabinet secretary from 2013 to 2016, and then-attorney general, a decision that reflected Netanyahu’s deep trust in him.

Even though leftist Israelis spoke out strongly against Netanyahu’s corruption scandals, Mandelblit tried to soft-pedal the cases to save the prime minister from public embarrassment; at least for a while.

But mounting pressure within Israel’s judiciary system that blamed him for protecting Netanyahu, and increasing public opinion that legal steps be taken, forced Mandelblit to take action.

For two Israeli right-wing technocrats, the close friendship has evolved into a dilemma.

As the government’s top lawyer, Mandelblit continued to hold private meetings with Netanyahu while investigating him as a criminal suspect.

In a rare interview, the attorney defended himself by saying his main task is to protect and represent the office of the attorney general.

“I didn’t invent it; it was here for 70 years before,” he said. “And it will continue to exist for decades to come.”