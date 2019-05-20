WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill at least 11 at bar in Brazil
Seven men stormed a bar in the northern city of Belem and opened fire, killing six women and five men, according to local media.
Gunmen kill at least 11 at bar in Brazil
Policemen are seen at a site where, according to local media, an armed group entered and opened fire at a bar, killing and wounding its patrons, in Belem, Para state, Brazil May 19, 2019. / Reuters
May 20, 2019

A gang of gunmen roared up to a bar in Belem city in Brazil's northern Pará state and opened fire, killing six women and five men on Sunday afternoon, media reports said. 

State officials would confirm only that "a massacre" occurred but gave no details.

The G1 news website said police reported that seven gunmen were involved in the attack, which also wounded one person. 

The news outlet said the attackers arrived at the bar on one motorcycle and in three cars.

Recommended

In late March, the federal government sent National Guard troops to Belém to reinforce security in the city for 90 days.

A Pará state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, said only: "A massacre is confirmed." 

State communications officials stopped answering phone calls. 

Military and civil police in Pará state also did not answer phone calls or respond to emails.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon