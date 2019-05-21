Sudan’s military rulers and protesters yet again failed to reach an agreement early on Tuesday about forming a new ruling body that would lead the country’s political transition after the end of the 30-year rule of ousted president Omar Al -Bashir.

The two sides, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF), an umbrella organisation of protesters and opposition groups, have been trying for days to set up a new era in post-Bashir Sudan.

With the help of increasing international pressure, the protesters have managed to bring the TMC to the negotiation table to install a civilian-led administration, a key demand of thousands of demonstrators who have been protesting for months on the streets of Sudan.

What is the dispute about?

The question of who will lead the ruling body, the sovereign council, sits at the centre of the dispute between the country’s military ruling and the opposition.

Satea al Haj, a prominent opposition figure, said that the military council has insisted that the president of the sovereign council should be from the military and has “conclusively” rejected a civilian leader.

“They are justifying it by saying the country faces security threats,” Haj said.

The protest movement insists civilians must form the majority of the body’s members, a demand resisted by the military leaders.

Whoever dominates the governing council will indeed shape the future of a new political structure in Sudan. The council will aim to form a transitional civilian government, which would prepare the country for the first post-Bashir election following a three-year transitional period.

While the military rulers who played crucial roles in the Bashir regime try to dominate the new era, the opposition members aim to build a fully democratic Sudan.