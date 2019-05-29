WORLD
4 MIN READ
Could Iraq be an unlikely arbiter between Iran and the US?
Squeezed between two archenemies, the US and Iran, Baghdad is trying hard to save itself from future chaos if Washington attacks its Shia neighbour.
Could Iraq be an unlikely arbiter between Iran and the US?
Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, shakes hands with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim in Baghdad, Iraq May 26, 2019. / Reuters
May 29, 2019

Iraq is standing at a crossroads, with a hawkish Trump administration making aggressive military moves against Baghdad's Shia neighbour and ally Iran. Any foreign military escalation along its borders could destabilise the oil-rich country that has survived two devastating US-imposed wars, in 1991 and 2003, and Daesh's reign in vast swathes of its hinterland. 

With US President Donald Trump renewing harsh economic sanctions against Iran and sending veiled threats to Tehran's leadership, Baghdad finds itself in a tight spot. 

“Iraq does not want to stand with Iran against the US. Iraq wants to be neutral toward the US-Iran conflict,” said Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi Kurdish political activist, who served as an advisor to Iraq's former vice president Tariq al Hashimi. 

Tehran has had an enormous influence over Iraq’s Shiite-dominated government ever since the US pulled its troops out of the war-torn country in 2011.

Iran’s moderate Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, one of the architects of the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and major Western countries including the US, recently visited Iraq, hoping to pull the country onto the Iranian side. 

He sought a meeting with Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the country’s top Shiite cleric and an Iranian citizen, who refused to meet him, signalling Baghdad’s uneasiness with Iranian influence.

Trump recently deployed several hundred soldiers and a large fleet in the Persian Gulf in what appeared to be a muscle flexing show.

To calm the tensions, Iraq offered diplomatic mediation between US and Iran. “I will visit both Tehran and Washington in the upcoming days to meet with top officials in order to discuss regional situation, aiming to neutralise the current political crisis,” said the country’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, during a weekly press conference.

Recommended

But both Tehran and Washington are yet to respond positively, according to political activist Bulovali. 

“Before Zarif departed from Iraq, he said, ‘We don’t need this kind of mediation’,” he said, adding that Washington also maintains its silence over the offer. 

Iran wants a pact with Iraq

To create a regional alliance, Bulovali said Iran is also seeking a non-aggression pact with Iraq and other allies in the Middle East. 

“Tehran also wants to persuade its allies over a political agreement that if any one of the allies has been attacked, the other allies will come to the help of the attacked to stand against any US aggression,” Bulovali said. 

But the US was quick to discourage its former rival and present-day ally from inching closer to Tehran. On his recent visit to Iraq, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought assurances from his Iraqi counterparts that they were "able to adequately protect the Americans in their country" and that "they understood that was their responsibility”.

But for Bulovali, Pompeo's message was laced with a threat that “if you collaborate with Iran, you could also be target”. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon