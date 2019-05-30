US President Donald Trump thanked Turkey for the release of a US citizen imprisoned in the country for nearly three years.

Serkan Golge, a dual US-Turkish citizen, was arrested in Turkey following the deadly coup attempt in 2016 which left nearly 250 people dead.

Golge was convicted in February 2018 and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for membership in FETO [Fetullah Terrorist Organization] which was responsible for the 2016 coup attempt.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The two NATO allies, Ankara and Washington, are at odds over a range of issues including America's Syria policy that saw the US support PYD/YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, extradition of US-based FETO leader Fethullah Gulen, and Turkey's procurement of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system.

After having been convicted, Golge's sentence was later cut to five years by an appeals court and he was found guilty of aiding a terrorist organisation rather than being a member of one.