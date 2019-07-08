After a complicated pregnancy, Madeleine Hetherton, an award-winning Australian filmmaker, gave birth to a premature baby in 2009. Both mother and child were lucky to survive. She recovered relatively quickly, but her son Zeke spent over a year in hospital struggling to breathe. His lungs were damaged from both the premature birth and the invasive measures taken to save his life.

“It was a long, dark journey punctuated by many terrifying admissions into intensive care where Zeke would barely hold onto his life, breath by breath. He was not expected to survive, yet somehow he did,” says Hetherton.

The personal ordeal inspired her to make a film called The Surgery Ship, featuring doctors and nurses who provide free medical aid to some of the most impoverished communities on the planet.

Hetherton followed a ship of volunteer medics sailing from Australia to several stops on the West African coast. They examined several hundred people with ailments ranging from severe tumours to deformities, cases they had never seen before that demanded decisions about who they were able to help and who, unfortunately, they would have to reject.

During the time her son was ill, Hetherton became very close to a number of doctors and nurses – one of them was a volunteer on the Africa Mercy hospital ship.

She explains: “My curiosity was awakened: What would life be like in a part of the world, which has almost no access to modern medicine? I had just come through an experience of intensive modern medicine and even with the most advanced of care, we had only just survived. What could it mean to live in a world where this was not available?”

She tells TRT World: “I think my life started to change before I got to the ship, but making this film was the end point of this realization about the fragility of life and how little we can control in our lives – although living in an affluent country we have the illusion that we do have a lot of control.”