As controversies continue to swirl around US President Donald Trump, his core supporters in the country’s heartland continue to view him favourably.

Trump has faced renewed accusations of racism after tweeting that members of Congress who criticise the US should “go back” to their countries of origin to fix problems there.

"So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly ... and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Though not named explicitly, the tweets were assumedly directed at four members of the House of Representatives, all of whom are women of colour and US citizens.

Furthermore, representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib were all born in the US, granting them birthright citizenship. Representative Ilhan Omar came to the US as a child under the country’s asylum laws, and has had citizenship since 2000, when she was 17 years old.

Omar and Tlaib are also the first two Muslim women to sit in the US Congress.

The representatives fired back at Trump, challenging his "xenophobic bigoted remarks" and calling for impeachment.

Trump, in response, doubled down on the tweets during a press conference, urging them to get out of the US instead of criticising it.

Although some Republican politicians have called Trump out, many of his allies remained quiet about the tweets, with some even defending them.

Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence, told television channel Fox Business: "When people write the president has racist motives, look at the reality of who is serving in Donald Trump's cabinet." He was referencing Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, a naturalised US citizen originally from Taiwan.

Chao is currently the only person of colour in Trump’s cabinet following the resignation of Alex Acosta due to his role in the handling of a case against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, an alleged child sex trafficker, who received what many view as a lenient sentence a decade ago in Florida where Acosta was the US prosecutor.

"He is making a point about a great frustration. I think it's hard to find anything that Ilhan Omar has said that is positive about the United States of America", Short said.

Booming economy

For Ron Boucher, a resident of the Texas Panhandle who works in petroleum and natural gas – popularly called the ‘oilfield’ – the pros of Trump’s presidency far outweigh the cons.