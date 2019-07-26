On the morning of July 16, 2016, after the coup attempt failed in Turkey, a university professor, a business executive and a computer engineer were arrested at Akinci Air Base near Ankara. All said they were in the area that night to look for land to buy. Most people in Turkey knew there was a coup taking place. Some were stockpiling food and withdrawing cash from ATMs because they didn’t know when life would return to normal. But these three said they had decided to go out to look for land to buy - right next to the airbase where the coup appeared to be masterminded from.

The arrest of Adil Oksuz, Kemal Batmaz and Harun Binis that night was a direct link for the Turkish authorities to Fetullah Gulen, the leader of Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO). Oksuz was a regular traveller to the US, the home of Gulen, despite his relatively small salary, and a regular attendee at Gulen conferences and events. Batmaz had also travelled regularly to the US and had returned to Turkey on the same flight as Oksuz just before the coup attempt. Both Batmaz and Binis were seen on security camera in the base on the coup night. Neither had any obvious military connections but both worked for companies linked to FETO. And both were walking around a secure environment without supervision, talking to military officers.

Much has been written about the events leading up to the coup, and what has been done afterwards - much of it to make political points. But at the time, all four main parties in parliament came out against the coup, even the PKK-linked HDP, which is no friend of the governing AK Party. But once you get past the point scoring, there is some very strong circumstantial evidence against the main suspects and some very big questions about what these Gulen associates were doing there that night.